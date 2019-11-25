Dirty Laundry: Justin Timberlake Holding Hands With Co-Star During Drunken Night Out

November 25, 2019
Gina J

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake was holding hands with a woman who is not his wife! Plus, one of R. Kelly's girlfriends is finally turning on him! And we got a recap of the American Music Awards! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Selena Gomez opened the American Music Awards and we heard she had a panic attack before she performed. She was nervous because she hadn't performed in awhile.

Some other highlights of the night... Halsey's paint fight performance was cool, we liked Taylor's medley, Post Malone with Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott, and Kesha looked awesome!

A big story broke over the weekend... Justin Timberlake was out drinking with co-star Alisha Wainwright. He was holding her hand, she had her hand on his knee and leg... then someone drags Justin away and he could barely walk, he was so drunk. Mrs. Timberlake (Jessica Biel) is probably NOT happy! 

One of R. Kelly's girlfriends who had defended him has finally turned on him and she's telling her story. Joycelyn Savage is speaking out...  

Hoda Kotb announced her engagement! Congratulations to the Today Show host!

And the weekend box office... 

3. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood - $13.5M
2. Ford v Ferrari - $16M 
1. Frozen 2 - $127M

The Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Stone Academy. 

