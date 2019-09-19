Dirty Laundry: Kim K Delayed Emergency Birth To Get Her Nails Done

Kim K's manicure was more important than an emergency birth? Plus, more about the 'Saved By The Bell' reboot! And Dennis Rodman drops some tea about Madonna! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

We heard yesterday that Mark-Paul Gosselaar was unaware of the Saved By The Bell reboot... but he's busy on another show, Mixed-ish, so probably wouldn't be able to do another one anyway. Well, word is now that they're working with his schedule so we will get at least a few Zack Morris appearances! We know Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are in! And they're saying others from the original show may also have cameos, but they really want to focus on a new cast.

Dennis Rodman talked about his past relationship with Madonna. He's claiming she offered her $20M to get her pregnant.

One of the Bachelor In Paradise couples has already broken up. Connor and Whitney are done...

"Mr. Big" from Sex and the City got his wife pregnant again... he's 64 and she's 37.

When Kim Kardashian had her first baby, doctors told her she had preeclampsia and had to get to the hospital immediately to get the baby out now! But she's like, "My nails aren't the right color" and asked the doctor if she could go get a manicure first... and she totally did.