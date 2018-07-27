Dirty Laundry: Is Kris Jenner Married?

Kris Jenner has a giant rock on her hand... but is there also a wedding band? Plus, Omarosa is writing a Trump tell-all! And Conor McGregor dodges a felony. More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Congrats to Michael Buble and his wife! They have welcomed a baby girl! They have two sons Noah who is 4 (he has been battling cancer, but he's okay now) and Elias who is 2.

Singer Michael Bublé and his wife, Argentinian actress and model Luisana Lopilato, have welcomed their third child, a baby girl! --https://t.co/pdjLvf1tYR pic.twitter.com/Yv1bKUJ5OC — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 27, 2018

Demi Lovato's team reportedly tried to stage an intervention with her weeks ago. The stories keep changing, though. One said her assistant found her in bed 11 am after a night of partying and couldn't wake her. Some stories are saying her friends revived her with Narcan, but TMZ says it was paramedics.

Actress Michelle Williams secretly got married this month!

“I never gave up on love”: In our September cover story, Michelle Williams reveals her recent marriage, a new outlook on her career, and the lessons she learned from the pay-gap scandal that rocked Hollywood. https://t.co/sJGGrNEoxf pic.twitter.com/xMKtQAMl5G — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) July 26, 2018

Conor McGregor will not going to jali after all for that incident where he threw a handtruck at a bus near the Barclays Center. Prosectuors dropped the felony against him. He took a plea deal for a misdemeanor and disorderly conduct charge. He get anger management and 5 days community service.

NEW: UFC star Conor McGregor pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct stemming from a melee at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in April. He was sentenced to community service and anger management. https://t.co/7J300zTUfs pic.twitter.com/5nmAkZ0uw5 — ABC News (@ABC) July 26, 2018

Omarosa is writing a tell-all book about Trump... and she'll be paid seven figures.

Omarosa to provide 'explosive takedown' of Trump White House in new book Unhinged https://t.co/J3oZmLb0un — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 26, 2018

Is Kris Jenner married? She's been dating Corey Gamble for four years (she's 62, he's 37), she said a couple years ago she wasn't planning to get married again. But in a photo you can see a huge diamond engagement ring and a wedding band.

Ryan Reynolds will star in a movie called Stoned Alone like Home Alone, but for adults. He gets left behind and gets so stoned he thinks burglars are trying to break in, LOL!