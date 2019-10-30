Dirty Laundry: Kylie Jenner Gets Restraining Order On Stalker

Kylie Jenner had a crazy fan show up at her house. Plus, Caitlyn Jenner celebrates her 70th and we got some trouble in Bachelor In Paradise couples... more in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

A creepy dude somehow got past security in Kylie Jenner's gated community. He knocked on her door repeatedly, so she got a restraining order.

Sadly, actor/comedian John Witherspoon died at age 77. He was known for his roles in Friday and Wayans Bros. and tons of other projects.

And we have a Bachelor In Paradise breakup... Tayshia and John Paul Jones have called it quits. JPJ will probably be back on the franchise. And in other Paradise news the show's first lesbian couple, Demi and Kristian are rumored to be going through a rocky patch. They haven't posted anything in awhile. Are they still together?

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp are off again... they've been on and off for awhile now. They called off their engagement.

Caitlyn Jenner turned 70 and her cake had an old picture (before she transitioned) with Kendall and Kylie when they were little. BTW, Khloe wasn't at the party.

