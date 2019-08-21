Dirty Laundry: Liam Hemsworth Files For Divorce

Liam officially files for divorce from Miley. Plus, Cardi B's latest rant... more in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus, citing irreconcilable differences. They did have a prenup though. And it'll be sad to split up their animals.

Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce. This really is the last song. -- https://t.co/PIz4xDawy6 — E! News (@enews) August 21, 2019

Larry King's wife Shawn won't be fighting him on the divorce because she says he's... close to dying?

Cardi B had words for the NYPD after her friend's back-to-school event was shut down. She went on a rant and told them to suck on a fart!

Jeff Bezos threw a post-Prime Day concert for employees... he hired Katy Perry and Lil Nas X to perform!

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron from The Bachelorette are still together... they were hanging out with Serena Williams in NYC.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tops Forbes' list of top paid male actors in 2019 -- he raked in $89.4M!

And the DWTS cast was announced...