LISTEN: Gina J. Calls The Shawn Mendes Beach House Winner

Congratulations to Stacie W. from Simsbury! She was the grand prize winner of the 96.5 TIC Beach House with Shawn Mendes.

Stacie was excited to win... but even MORE excited to surprise her daughter with the news! Stacie's daughter and a bunch of her friends are now getting ready to hit the Beach House to see an exclusive live performance from Shawn Mendes!

Hear the awesome call as Stacie's daughter got the good news from Gina J... LIVE on air!