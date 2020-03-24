Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Love Is Blind Renewed For Two More Seasons

Netflix's Love Is Blind has been renewed for seasons 2 and 3! They're currently casting in Chicago (while we're supposed to be social distancing)?

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are waiving rent for their tenants. Plus, Rihanna and Elon Musk are some more celebs donating in the wake of coronavirus.

And activist Greta Thunberg says she thinks she may have had the coronavirus.

Oprah has Stedman sleeping in the guest house because he traveled recently and she had pneumonia recently, so she's not taking any risks!

