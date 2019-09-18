Dirty Laundry: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Didn't Know About 'Saved By The Bell' Reboot

Guess we won't see Zack Morris on the Saved By The Bell reboot... plus, Britney Spears expected in court over conservatorship. More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Three engagements happened on Bachelor in Paradise last night on the finale. And they did announce the new Bachelor for next season, Pete the Pilot.

Britney Spears is expected to show up in court today for her conservatorship. Her mom, Lynne, wants her dad, Jamie, terminated from the conservatorship. Jodi Montgomery is temporarily in charge. Jamie wants to try to get it back in January. And BTW, he's been cleared of child abuse against Brit's kids, but the restraining order is still in place.

Britney Spears Expected In Court For Conservatorship Battle https://t.co/NO9lT7BjlG — TMZ (@TMZ) September 18, 2019

Mark-Paul Gosselaar had no idea about the Saved By The Bell reboot... he's currently on ABC show, Mixed-ish. But Mario Lopez is in though and he says he might bring the mullet back!

Nick Carter got a restraining order against his own brother, Aaron. Aaron's had some mental health issues, drug issues, he's bragging about his guns, and threatened Nick's wife who is pregnant...