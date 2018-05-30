Matt Munson & Gina J: Bachelorette Recap 5/29

The new season of The Bachelorette is here! And as we watch Becca's journey to the Final Rose, Season 13 alum Matt Munson is here to recap each episode with Gina J!

Right off the bat we noticed that the guys are young this season! There's only a couple guys over 30!

There's that model who couldn't stop talking about his looks... that got annoying!

And of course fan favorite, Colton! He's the former NFL player who was inujured and now runs a Cystic Fibrosis charity. He claims he's still a virgin, which we don't buy... (Men telling lies?!? Really? You don't say!! LOL!)

Then there's the stuntman with the beautiful hair -- and fans are joking that he looks like Alex from last year!

Gina couldn't resist and checked out Reality Steve's spoilers. (But maybe he's wrong!) She won't spoil it (and we aren't posting it here), but some photos surfaced on the internet last week of the proposal and it's not hard to figure out who it is...

Join Matt and Gina again next week for another Bachelorette recap!