Matt Munson & Gina J: Bachelorette Recap 6/6

As we get hooked into the new season of The Bachelorette and Becca's journey to the Final Rose, Season 13 alum Matt Munson is here to recap each episode with Gina J! And Katie from our Bachelor PADcast also joined us this week as we broadcasted live from the Imagine Dragons concert!

A couple of the guys cried last night. They bickered, they cried, they gossiped... Matt joked, "Is this The Bachelor or The Bachelorette?"

First, Lincoln had a picture taken with Becca and Connor got all jealous like a little boy and threw it in the pool. (Matt thinks it was childish and he should've just let it go.)

So, Lincoln cried last night... and then Alex--who we barely knew-- was crying his eyes out when he left! And you could tell it was real, not crocodile tears!

And what was up with Jordan showing up in his boxers? He's the 25-year-old model. (And Gina thinks he's annoying, LOL!)

We also saw the first one-on-one date! It was with Blake and we all agree we like him! Katie thought this date was fun -- smashing all of Arie's race cars and Becca was a good sport about it!

Then-- TURN DOWN FOR WHAT! Lil Jon shows up out of nowhere! He was a great MC last night!

Annnd we found out Colton actually dated one of Becca's friends, Tia!?!? Gina says that sort of dirties the water completely and is not a friend.

Hmm! Lots to unpack!

Join Matt and Gina again next week for another Bachelorette recap!