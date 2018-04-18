Meghan Trainor Masters The Art of Adulting

Meghan Trainor is busy mastering the art of adulting… and we think the twenty-four-year-old has it down pretty well! The ‘No Excuses’ songstress checked in with Gina J to share the scoop on her upcoming album, how she got in shape, and of course gush about her fiancé!



Her upcoming album--due out this summer--is still getting those finishing touches in order, but Meghan is already pretty pumped to spill some of her favorite tracks!

"'Call Us Criminals' is a smash I love that one! 'Evil Twin' is a song I’m excited for everyone to hear! I got a lot of great songs you can play at family parties or anywhere! And I’m really proud of the messages I have on there! One song called 'Treat Myself', if you’re ever going through a hard time -- when you get out of it, just reward yourself and don’t forget that moment because it’s important! It’s great pop album that I’m really proud of!”



Because her family is a huge influence in Meghan’s life, they’re actually featured on her album, too!



"They sing background on it! My dad's featured on a song, my brother wrote a song, I feel like it’s their album and I really want to make them proud!"



Another important person in Meghan’s life you’ll hear on the album? Her fiancé, Daryl Sabara.



“He plays piano and guitar. He loves music, which is another reason why I fell in love with him. He sings on 'No Excuses'!" she says.

Perhaps noteworthy to those of us who still can’t seem to find the mate of our dreams, Meghan and Daryl met one of those good old-fashioned ways – through mutual friends.



“We met through Chloe Grace Moretz. We went on a double bowling date. He claims he knew I was the one when I walked in the room, but I think it’s because I was the only one who really dressed up! Everyone else was really casual. I made Chloe go change!"



As far as wedding plans go, though, the GRAMMY winner hasn’t really decided her M.O. for the big day.



“I don’t know what we’re doing yet for the wedding. We’ll either invite everyone we know or invite no one and just elope.”

But she assumes her 2016 track off album Thank You, ‘Dance Like Yo Daddy’ will likely be her father/daughter dance.

As a kid she never planned her entire wedding, but knew she wanted one. “And I always pictured myself with babies, though,” she says.

We loved Meghan’s message with breakout single ‘All About That Bass’ as an anthem for loving ourselves and our bodies no matter what! And these days we're loving Meghan's healthy habits, to which she credits Daryl.



“I go to the gym all the time. You know how they say you find your soulmate because they make you a better person? He really taught me how to be healthy and he saved my life for that.”



She also has an official Zumba routine for her latest hit, ‘No Excuses’!

Video of Zumba x Meghan Trainor - Official &quot;No Excuses&quot; Zumba Choreography

“I felt so beautiful and sexy and it was so much fun with my girls! I was really sweatin’, man!”



And as we [impatiently] wait for Meghan’s new album, we can also look forward to her judging skills once again on The Four, as the singing competition returns to Fox in June! It gets really loud with DJ Khaled and his horn, but Meghan's got this.



"I grew up with two brothers, so I can handle it. I have fun with them and they taught me so much! It’s a great learning experience for me!"



She makes adulting look so easy! The rest of us have no excuses.

Video of Meghan Trainor - No Excuses

-Lisa Gold



