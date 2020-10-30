Mortgage Assistance during a Crisis

Gina J and Patty Mason at American Eagle Financial Credit Union, dig deeper into the CARES Act this week to better understand the protections in place for Small Businesses and their employees through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan. Small Business that are affected by COVID-19 can apply for up to a $10,000 Emergency advance to help keep their business running and their staff employed. Please make sure you reach out to your Financial Institution if you are struggling to make payments due to COVID-19. For more information on the CARES Act, click here.

It's important to be financially fit; especially during times of uncertainty like today. We have put together some tips to help you along with some links to our financial education series. Be sure to tune in Wednesdays at 3:40PM on 96.5TIC with Gina J and Vice President of Residential Lending, Patty Mason. Check back later too, when we announce our upcoming virtual seminar that we will be hosting later this year on financial security. For more info, click here.