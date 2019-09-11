Mortgage Talk: Building Your Home Buying Team

Just like finding the right hairdresser, when it comes to building your home buying team you need to find professionals with a personality that fits you and your needs. Whether you start with a real estate agent or an attorney or a mortgage lender, someone that you can trust and work with will then help assemble the rest of your team. That makes finding the right first person on your team a very important step.

As your team works together, the entire process becomes much more seamless. And they typically have a partnership, which means there's a trust built in, so if something goes sideways they can work really well to handle it.

Referrals are always the best way to start the search for your real estate person!