Mortgage Talk: First Time Home Buyer Expo

On Tuesday October 22nd from 6-9pm, American Eagle Financial Credit Union is hosting a First Time Home Buyer Expo at Goodwin College. They will explain how to start up a budget, then work with loan officers to show you how to get prequalified, and they'll even review your credit.

It can be scary when you go out to buy your first home, and mortgage professionals will be able to answer all your questions and walk you through the home buying process.

Register here, and when you do you can ask your questions ahead of time. At the Expo, mortgage professionals will be answering those questions, as well.