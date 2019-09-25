Mortgage Talk: First Time Home Buyer Expo Preview

If you're ready to start the search for your first home, the best place to go is American Eagle Financial Credit Union's First Time Home Buyer Expo. It's taking place at Goodwin College on Tuesday, October 22nd from 6-9pm.

The Expo will start with food and a little bit of entertainment, followed by a panel discussion featuring experts in the industry, and some time at the end to meet and talk to professionals one-on-one.

The Expo will feature lawyers, real estate agents, a home inspector, and an insurance agent. Each professional will help guide you through their role in the home buying process.

Click here to register now for the Expo!