Mortgage Talk: The Importance of a Home Inspection

As you're looking at homes, you're going to fall in love. But sometimes beauty is only skin deep, so you'll need to get behind the walls and under the floors before you commit. That's the job of the home inspector, who's there to protect your interests.

The seller will pitch you on a great home, but the home inspector is the one who will uncover any issues and add them to the purchase contract. That means, you can negotiate things the seller needs to do before the sale, or sometimes a lower price tag with the agreement you'll pay for the work yourself.

Your real estate agent usually partners with home inspectors, so they are a great resource for finding someone you can trust to give you the ugly truth on a house you're interested in, before any papers get signed.

