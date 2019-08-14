Mortgage Talk: Understanding Your Credit Score

One of the biggest things to understand when asking for money-- whether it's for a home, a car, or a personal loan-- is your credit score. One of the best resources that's out there that's free and won't scam you is AnnualCreditReport.com. You can get a free copy of your credit report, and then review it with a professional.

There's a very succinct process to dispute things on your credit report, as well. You can visit the credit reporting agencies, plug in the information, and then it's sent to the financial institutions.

This is an important first step toward getting the loan or mortgage you need!