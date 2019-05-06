Nick Fradiani Makes His Pick For This Season's American Idol Winner

American Idol winner (and Connecticut native) Nick Fradiani checked in to talk about his new single "Empire," who he thinks will win this season of American Idol, and more.

It's unbelievable that four years have gone by since Guilford-based Nick Fradiani won American Idol. But the singer-songwriter is still moving forward, having just released a new single called "Empire."

Nick wanted to make sure the song is open to interpretation, but ultimately he believes it's a motivational song about building yourself up when you're going through a difficult time. That makes it a perfect fit for Nick's workout playlist, which is rare for him since he's usually his own worst critic.

Video of EMPIRE

While he doesn't have any immediate plans to release an album, Nick has more songs ready to go, and his current plan is to keep releasing them as singles, to make sure every song has its own time in the spotlight.

Despite keeping busy with his own music, Nick said he's been keeping up with American Idol every season since his big win. For Season 17, which got underway in March, Alejandro Aranda was his early favorite, although since then he's gotten into Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon. Who does he think will ultimately win? Nick's money is on Jeremiah.

Check out Gina J's full interview with Nick Fradiani, including his thoughts on meeting Jennifer Lopez on Idol, and much more.

"Empire" is available anywhere you can stream or download music.