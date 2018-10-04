Dirty Laundry: Marriage On Horizon For Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom?

Is marriage on the horizon for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom? Plus, who went home on DWTS? And an arrest has been made related to all those celebrity home break-ins! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Is Orlando Bloom gonna propose to Katy Perry? They've been on and off for awhile now and sources are saying his close friends say there's talk of a wedding down the road.

Orlando Bloom is reportedly talking about proposing to Katy Perry: https://t.co/zIcri6004Y — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) October 3, 2018

Dancing with the Stars sent Danielle Umstead home last night. She was the show's first blind contestant and says it was an amazing experience.

The LAPD has finally made some arrests with all those recent break-ins at celebrities' homes. Three teenagers and an adult woman were pulled over in a stolen vehicle and they found a list of celebs! (BTW, the adult woman is the mother of one of the teens. Mother of the Year! SMH!)



A Tina Turner musical is opening next year on Broadway!

Magic Johnson will be honored in Las Vegas last week.... and he's putting on a concert: Magic Johnson's Showtime Pop-Up Concert at Mandalay Bay Beach. Snoop Dogg and Will Smith are rumored to be attending. Proceeds will help the victims of last year's mass shooting in Vegas.



Damon Wayans annouced that he's quitting Lethal Weapon.

Mischa Barton is joining The Hills reboot on MTV.





