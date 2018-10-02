Adoptable Dog Alert: Meet Kane!

Our friends at Pack Leaders Rescue of East Hartford (from whom Gina J adopted her new dog, Teddy!) stopped by with another furbaby who is looking for his FURever home!

Meet Kane! He's a bull terrier mix. He's very sweet; he gets along with children and other dogs. We don't know about cats yet.

And with fall kicking into gear, Montana shared some tips for keeping your pup happy and healthy this time of year. Is it okay for dogs to play in piles of leaves? Absolutely! (Just make sure you know what's under them!) And with the cooling temps, it's the perfect time to build your dog's endurance on long walks or hikes... but make sure to bring water to keep your pup hydrated!

Stop by PetSmart in Manchester this Friday (10/5) from 4-7p and Saturday (10/6) from 11a-2p to meet more of their adoptable dogs and cats or visit their website for info!