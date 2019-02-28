Preview of the 2019 HBRA Connecticut Home & Remodeling Show

Liz Koiva called in to share a preview of the 72nd HBRA Connecticut Home & Remodeling Show, coming to the Connecticut Convention Center March 1st-3rd.

The state’s largest and longest running Home and Remodeling Show for residents of Connecticut and western Massachusetts! Featuring hundreds of exhibits from local vendors, including products and services for the home and yard. This show is produced by the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Central Connecticut, a non-profit association of businesses in the homebuilding industry, known for their quality, integrity and professionalism.

Tickets are on sale now at cthomeshow.com!

HOURS:

Fri: 3 - 8p | Sat: 10a - 8p | Sun: 10a - 5p