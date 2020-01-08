Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Stepping Down?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced that they are quitting! Can they do that? Well, they're going to step back from Royal duties, and split their time between Britain and a permanent home in Canada. This is the first time anyone in the Royal Family has done something like this, and we can't imagine The Queen is happy.

It turns out Justin Bieber has been battling Lyme Disease, as well as mononucleosis (AKA the Kissing Disease). He's going on tour in 2020, and after that he plans to have some babies with his wife [].

Rob Kardashian has filed legal documents, seeking primary custody of his 3-year-old daughter Dream. He claims Blac Chyna is blowing $600 a day on booze and has had violent incidents lately. He thinks she's out of control, so we'll see what happens.

Joaquin Phoenix plans to wear the same tuxedo all throughout awards season, to cut down on waste. Cool idea! Just remember to wash it in between.

Kate Beckinsale is denying that she's hooking up with Machine Gun Kelly. That probably means she's actually doing it.

Blake Shelton announced that he and girlfriend Gwen Stefani are going to perform at the GRAMMY Awards on January 26th. We're just wondering when they're going to get married... they've been a couple since 2014.

There's another Bachelor spinoff on the horizon. The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart involves singing... OMG, will they bring back that awful Jed? We don't know, but what we DO know is the show will involve 20 single men and women searching for love through music. Once they couple up, they will compete against eachother and will be judged by top names from the music industry. The show will debut April 13th. Will you give it a chance?