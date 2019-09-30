Dirty Laundry: R. Kelly Claims Illness, Returns To Court To Get Out of Jail

R. Kelly returns to court to try to get out of jail! Plus, Justin and Hailey's big wedding reception goes down tonight! And J-Lo and A-Rod had a big engagement party! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Justin and Hailey Bieber are getting married (well, had their reception - they're already legally married) down in South Carolina tonight. There's 154 guests including Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Usher, Jaden Smith and of course the Baldwin brothers.

J-Lo and A-Rod had a big engagement party over the weekend! And speaking of J-Lo, we hear Pitbull is in negotiations to perform with her and Shakira at Super Bowl halftime!

Aaron Carter... what even is this face tattoo of Medusa that he got?!?! Um... no.

Dog The Bounty Hunter revealed to Dr. Oz that he has a life-threatening pulmonary embolism.

Stacey Dash was arrested for domestic violence over the weekend. She reportedly slapped her husband in the face. Some are saying it was self defense.

R. Kelly is going back to court to try to get out of jail saying he has all these health issues like numbness in one of his hands, anxiety, and untreated hernia.

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas is celebrating 25 years! She's going on tour - she'll be at Mohegan Sun in December!

Stranger Things is coming back for a 4th season!



Weekend box office:

3. Hustlers $11.4

2. Downton Abbey $14.5

1. Abominable $20.8