Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Rapper Juice WRLD's Cause Of Death Revealed

January 22, 2020
Gina J
Rapper Juice WRLD died of an accidental overdose, according to the toxicology report that was released today. We'll tell you more about what he had in his system and how it happened. He died last month at age 21.

Jessica Simpson has a memoir coming out next month and she reveals that she's had problems with addiction. 

More than 80k Canadians have signed a petition demanding that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay for their own security detail. 

Seems like celebs rebound fast. Vanessa Hudgens just broke up with her boyfriend of 8 years and she was already on a date with an NBA star. And Rihanna, who is newly single, is being linked to A$AP Rocky and Drake.

And Jesse Metcalfe got caught cheating by paparazzi... but there's a twist!

Hear more in Gina J's Dirty Laundry! 

