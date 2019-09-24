Dirty Laundry: Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary's Wife Faces Charges In Fatal Boating Crash

Kevin O'Leary's wife is facing charges in that fatal boating accident. Plus, Jenna Dewan is expecting her second child! And an update on Joe Giudice's ICE situation! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

DWTS sent home their first contestant... and it wasn't Lamar Odom or Sean Spicer! Mary Wilson was voted off.

Jenna Dewan is pregnant with her second child, her first with Steve Kazee. Her first child is daughter Everly with ex, Channing Tatum.

Wife of Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary - she's been charged with driving their boat carelessly in that fatal accident last month. It killed two people in Canada. They were going too fast and the other boat didn't have their lights on. But she's up for some serious charges.

We talked yesterday about RHONJ's Joe Giudice... he's still in ICE custody. He's trying to appeal being deported back to Italy. So now his lawyer filed documents to have him sent to Italy temporarily so he can work and make some money. He wants to be an MMA fighter. They probably won't let him go.

Jessica Simpson lost 100 lbs in six months!!! How?!?!

More dirt is coming out of Demi Moore's memoir... she's saying she took Jon Cryer's virginity! Also, she says she was assaulted when she was 15.