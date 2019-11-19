Dirty Laundry: 'This Is Us' Star Mandy Moore Going On Tour

'This Is Us' star Mandy Moore is going on tour! Plus, is Taylor Swift planning something big for the American Music Awards? And so many feelings on last night's Dancing With The Stars! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

James Van Der Beek got sent home last night on Dancing With The Stars. This comes right after his wife suffered a miscarriage over the weekend. It was very emotional. Ally Brooke--who was in the bottom two--even offered to switch spots, but they told her she couldn't.

Rumors were going around that Halsey was pregnant because of a photo of her boyfriend rubbing her belly. But she said it was just pancakes.

Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It’s pancakes. — h (@halsey) November 19, 2019

pregnancy is a super sensitive subject. some celebrities are open about having any struggles with reproductive health. some are not. either way it seems really inappropriate to target someone and speculate about something so precious and personal. — h (@halsey) November 19, 2019

Is Taylor Swift going to bring out a bunch of female artists with her on stage at the American Music Awards? There's a rumor going around she's working on something big...

Patricia Heaton has that new show Carol's Second Act... and her husband--who is one of the executive producers--has been accused of inappropriate touching.

J.Lo has a new endorsement with Coach!

Khloe Kardashian is in talks to get her own reality show with her daughter, True.

There were rumors that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson were broken up, but seems they're still together.

And don't forget -- This Is Us star, Mandy Moore, was a pop star long before we knew her as Rebecca Pearson! Remember her song, Candy? Well, she hasn't toured in like 10 years, but she's going back out on the road! She's coming to New York and Boston.

