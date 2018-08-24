What Sting and Shaggy Like the Most About One Another

Gina J caught up with Sting and Shaggy at the 96.5TIC Beach House, and they explained how they got together, what they like most about eachother, and more.

Sting and Shaggy never seemed like the most predictable duo to link up, but they like the surprise factor of their collaboration, as featured on their new album 44/876. They were both interested in the hybrid sound they made together. "It's like a soup, where you put different elements in the pot, and see what comes out," Shaggy explained. "Will the soup taste really good, or not? Because we're such great cooks, it's always good."

The collab started when Sting and Shaggy first met, and enjoyed the energy they shared. The project started with one song, but quickly built into something much bigger. The video for their single "Don't Make Me Wait" was shot in Kingston, Jamaica. Shaggy showed Sting around the inner city, though Sting had spent a lot of time in Jamaica back in his Police days. He's a big fan of reggae, and wrote many songs while visiting the island.

Working with someone tends to shed light on who they are pretty quickly. So what did Sting and Shaggy learn about one another that they liked the most? "I loved [Shaggy's] spontaneity," said Sting. "He can make something on a dime, it takes me much longer to think about it. I'm private in my creativity, he's very public."

"He's funny as hell, and he's a very competitive guy," Shaggy said. "People don't know he's the most on-time person I've met in my entire life."

What's next for the duo? Both Sting and Shaggy were born in October, so there's some partying on the horizon (possibly in Jamaica?). Then Sting is heading to Toronto next February to perform in The Last Ship, the musical he wrote. In the meantime, Sting and Shaggy will be touring together for more shows in support of 44/876, which remains one of the best, and least expected, collabs of the year!

Hear the full interview: