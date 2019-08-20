Dirty Laundry: Who Hooked Up on 'Saved By The Bell'?

Some 'Saved By The Bell' tea is spilled! Plus, why Robert De Niro is filing a lawsuit against a former employee! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Larry King is divorcing his SEVENTH wife, Shawn Southwick.

Ronda Rousey almost severed her finger on the set of 911! Ouch!!!

It looks like Katie Holmes was the one who dumped Jamie Foxx... they broke it off back in May. He's been seen with a 21-year-old... he's 51.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were hot and heavy in a West Hollywood nightclub.

It's the 30th Anniversary of Saved By The Bell! BTW, Mario Lopez hooked up with Tiffani-Amber Thiessen back in the day -- they dated and he cheated on her!

Robert De Niro's production company has filed a $6M lawsuit against a former employee who was binge-watching shows while at work. She watched like 55 episodes Friends. And she racked up a bunch of personal expenses on the company card.