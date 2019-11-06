Dirty Laundry: Whitney Houston's Bestie Reveals They Were Lovers

Whitney Houston's best friend reveals a lot in her new memoir! Plus, a Little Mermaid Live recap... and Chris Brown's yard sale. More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Little Mermaid Live was on last night and it got mixed reviews. John Stamos messed up a line. But everyone loved Queen Latifah as Ursula!

Whitney Houston’s best friend Robyn Crawford is releasing a memoir. She reveals that they were lovers back in the day.

Chris Brown had a yard sale. Like, a legit yard sale in his house in Los Angeles. He posted his address on social media and people were lined up down the street early in the morning, LOL!

Pete Davidson was seen hangin’ out with Kaia Gerber again… looks like they’re an item.

Did you see this story about T.I.’s 18-year-old daughter? Ugh!!! The rapper says he goes with her to gynecological appointments to “make sure she’s still a virgin.”

And Kris Jenner turned 60, so Kim threw a huge party. She rented the house they grew up in for a whole day, complete with cars they used to drive and the old wallpaper they had.

