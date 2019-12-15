Why Dean Lewis Thinks 2019 Was A 'Surreal' Year
December 15, 2019
Dean Lewis sat down with Gina J backstage at All-Star Christmas and explained how "Be Alright" changed his life, and why 2019 was the greatest year of his life.
