Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Why Did Post Malone Rub His Face, Then Stir His Drink?

Taylor Swift debuted her documentary Miss Americana last night at the Sundance Film Festival (it comes out on Netflix next Friday) and she revealed that she battled an eating disorder early on in her career. Jessica Simpson fought a similar battle, too. We have all the details!

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Lab is coming out on Netflix, too... BTW, that video of Julianne Hough we talked about yesterday is tied into that! Oh, and Gwyneth's candle that smells SOME KIND OF WAY? People are selling them for a markup on eBay. WHY, THOUGH?!

Post Malone was seen rubbing his face and then using his finger to stir his drink. Ewww, why? We'll tell you the theories we've heard!

GRAMMYs are on Sunday night! Alicia Keys back to host for a second time! And Taylor Swift won't be there?! We'll tell you why!

Hear all of Gina J's Dirty Laundry below!