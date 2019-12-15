Why Goo Goo Dolls Disconnected From Social Media
December 15, 2019
Categories:
Miracle Pill is Goo Goo Dolls' twelfth studio album, and Johnny Rzeznik and Robby Takac explained how their songwriting process has changed, why Johnny cut himself off from social media, and what they have planned for Christmas.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
17 Dec
5,000 Toys For Girls & Boys Toy Drive: Manchester Commuter Lot Manchester Commuter Lot
21 Dec
5,000 Toys For Girls & Boys Toy Drive: The Shoppes at Buckland Hills The Shoppes at Buckland Hills
28 Dec
Cirque Celebration Mohegan Sun Arena
29 Dec
Cirque Celebration Mohegan Sun Arena
29 Feb
The Lumineers Mohegan Sun Arena