Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Why Was Cardi B Sued By A Security Guard?

February 21, 2020
Gina J
Cardi B performs onstage as Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi at Hollywood Palladium on May 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

Presley Ann, Getty

Cardi B is being sued by a security guard over an argument that ensued... TWO YEARS AGO in a doctor's office! Gina and Shark explain what went down and why they're on Cardi's side!

Plus, you won't BELIEVE how (not) much Amanda Bynes' fiance spent on her engagement ring... and where he bought it! LOL! Plus, we found out more on where she met this guy and why her mom doesn't approve!

Vinny from Jersey Shore is returning to the Chippendales!

Paris Hilton celebrated her 39th birthday with a big party in Beverly Hills. She's got this word "sliving" she's trying to coin... we'll tell you what it means. "That's hot."

 

