Isaac and Zac Hanson joined Gina J backstage at All-Star Christmas and talked the Wintry Mix Tour, new music for 2020,what it's like to have a 40-person Thanksgiving holiday, and more. Plus, Zac and Isaac talk about whether their own kids-- some of whom are in the same age range they were when "Mmmbop" came out-- will continue in their dads' musical footsteps.