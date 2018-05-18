Here's The Royal Wedding Afternoon Tea Winner!

To celebrate the Royal Wedding, Craig and Company teamed up with our friends at Marriott Downtown Hartford to give one lucky listener a traditional afternoon tea this Saturday. In order to win, you had to "Know Your Brits"... and here's what happened when Jim from Chicopee and Susan from Mystic both played the game:

Congratulations to Susan from Mystic for winning! And special thanks to Marriott Downtown Hartford!

Oh, and you can take the quiz below, just for fun!

1. What is the groom's name?

2. What is the name of the most famous clock in London?

3. What is the Queen of England's first name?

4. Name a famous Prime Minister from England.