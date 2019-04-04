Hollywood Stories: Fan Goes Crazy On Subway Spotting Ben Stiller

Britney Spears has checked into a mental facility due to her father’s ongoing health problems. As you may or may not know Britney and her father are extremely close and he nearly died and had another surgery a few weeks ago. It has been a lot on Britney so she realized she needed to take time to herself. Britney will be staying in the mental health facility for 30 days.

Backstreet Boys’ Brian Littrell’s Son Baylee will be opening up for the Backstreet Boys on their upcoming tour!!! How amazing!! Baylee is 16 years old and one of the newest country artist. Baylee said, “Since I was 6 years old, my dream has always been to go on tour.” Good Luck, Baylee! We are rooting for you!

Ben Stiller was on the NYC Subway and there is a video of the a fan going crazy when she notices him. She starts taking out her hair net and curlers so she can take a video of him. It’s so funny, but cute at the same time.