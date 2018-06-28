Hollywood Stories: Spice Girls Reunion Is A Go?

Did Mel B confirm the new Spice Girls tour is really happening? Plus we say goodbye to Joe Jackson and more in today's Hollywood Stories.

Mel B co-hosted The Today Show with a Hoda Kotb yesterday, and she revealed the Spice Girls will indeed be hitting the stage together soon. She said "I'm the only one that keeps saying we're going to be performing, which we are going to be performing." When Hoda mentioned a recent article where Victoria Beckham suggested it's not happening, Mel said "She's always bloody saying that. Stop it. We are touring." Maybe Victoria wants to hold out for more money?

Video of Mel B Confirms The Spice Girls Tour Is Happening! | TODAY

Joe Jackson, father of Michael, Janet, and several lesser Jacksons, died yesterday at age 89, after a battle with cancer.

Despite claims of abuse, he did make his children into international superstars, which Latoya acknowledged in a tweet yesterday:

I will always love you! You gave us strength, you made us one of the most famous families in the world. I am extremely appreciative of that, I will never forget our moments together and how you told me how much you cared. #RIP Joe Jacksonhttps://t.co/F5UfYjEgYx — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) June 27, 2018

Michael's son Prince said "This man is and always will be an example of sheer willpower and dedication."

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes never admitted they were a couple in the first place, but now Radar Online says their relationship is over. A source says Jamie and Katie were planning a $300,000 wedding in Paris, but Katie called it off because of trust issues. Apparently, Jamie was the one who insisted on keeping their relationship private, and publicly, he never stopped acting single, which included clubbing and being seen with other women. So she called it off.

Leonardo DiCaprio shared a picture of himself recently with Brad Pitt on the set of the upcoming Quentin Tarantino movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The movie is set in 1969, which explains the way the actors are dressed in the photo.

And Tarantino is beefing up the movie's cast even beyond Leo and Brad. James Marsden and Dakota Fanning have joined, as well as Luke Perry, Al Pacino, and Damian Lewis.

Spoiler Alert (?): Oprah Winfrey had a voice cameo in this week's episode of The Handmaid's Tale. She plays a radio announcer. The show's creator Bruce Miller said "We heard Oprah was a fan of the show and we had a story idea, and thought wouldn't it be wonderful if... so we asked her, she said yes." He said it was a lovely, easy process with Oprah. Why doesn't Oprah act more? She's wonderful.

Stacy Keibler gave birth to a baby boy, her second child.

Bassist Mike Kroeger said Nickelback owes it to the fans, not to change things too much, saying "They are who put you up there, and you've got to respect that." So they're just going to keep doing what they're doing and not change all that much.

Florida Georgia Line is the first act to have three different songs hit number one, on three different country charts, at the same time. That's quite a distinction!

Was Season Two of Fear the Walking Dead stolen from a comic book called Dead Ahead? There's a lawsuit that says so...

Late night talkers tonight: Fallon has Amy Adams and Rob Reiner; Kimmel has Kevin Costner; Stephen Colbert has Michael Moore; James Corden has David Duchovny and Henry Winkler; Seth Meyers has Paul Rudd and Florence and the Machine.