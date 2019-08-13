Ingrid Michaelson is paying a visit to the Acoustic Cafe this September!

On Sunday September 15h, Ingrid Michaelson is coming to the Acoustic Cafe for a special performance at The Russian Lady in Hartford.

Video of Ingrid Michaelson – &quot;Freak Show&quot; (Chapter 1)

Like every Acoustic Cafe, the only way to see this intimate, acoustic performance live is to win your way in... and we're giving you the chance to win on 96.5TIC. Keep listening for your chance to win!

The Acoustic Cafe with Ingrid Michaelson is brought to you by Miller Lite... Enjoy The Original! and 96.5 TIC!