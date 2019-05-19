Health Benefits for Losing Socks and Shoes at Work

You know you full well join the club of being the guilty ones for slipping off the shoes under the desk at work. New studies reveal that we should be losing our socks too! Going barefoot at work has MULTIPLE health benefits! If your boss questions this trick, tell him or her this fancy footwork is for professional development!

1. It increases your comfort level and unblocks a portion of your brain that stunts creativity.

2. It provides your foot with the proper ventilation so bad odors don't linger in the sock and shoe.

3. It toughens up your skin as to protect the body from germs that will eventually build up your immune system.