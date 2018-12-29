Bebe Rexha Slams Football Player

On Friday, Bebe Rexha took to her Instagram account blasting an unnamed football player, who had texted her wanting to meet up as "friends". Rexha kicked back with a post inviting him to come see her in New York on New Year's Eve with NBC. Damn! You go girl! Rexha want to make it clear that his alleged behavior as a married man with three kids was borderline unacceptable. People magazine reported that the singer, 29, posed the question on Instagram, "Do you ever have that one guy that comes in and out of your life...and they are cheaters and waste of time".

To that unnamed football player, here's a revisit to the Victoria Secret performance from Bebe just to remind you what you can't have!