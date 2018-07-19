CW Gives Charmers What They Want

Girl Power, Redefined! The CW is bringing back a feminine fan favorite (Whoa, try saying that 5 X fast). The reboot will focus on three sisters (Macy, Mel, and Madison) in a college town who discovers they are the Charmed Ones. With powers of Telekinesis, time freezing, and hearing other people's thoughts, these triple threat divas are ready for high impact drama! The show will feature Sarah Jeffrey, Melonie Diaz, and Madeleine Mantock and it will on the CW this Fall 2018 on the CW, Sunday Nights at 9/8c. It premieres on October 14th. Other Fall Premieres are:

Jay Hernandez in Magnum P.I. Mondays at 8/7c CBS

Candace Bergen in Murphy Brown Thursdays at 9:30/ 8:30c CBS

Leighton Meester (featured in Cobra Starship's Good Girls Gone Bad) in Single Parents Wednesdays at 9:30/8:30c on ABC

DWTS Juniors Sundays at 8/7c on ABC