CW Gives Charmers What They Want
Just Under 20 years since the premiere, CW mixes a proper potion
Girl Power, Redefined! The CW is bringing back a feminine fan favorite (Whoa, try saying that 5 X fast). The reboot will focus on three sisters (Macy, Mel, and Madison) in a college town who discovers they are the Charmed Ones. With powers of Telekinesis, time freezing, and hearing other people's thoughts, these triple threat divas are ready for high impact drama! The show will feature Sarah Jeffrey, Melonie Diaz, and Madeleine Mantock and it will on the CW this Fall 2018 on the CW, Sunday Nights at 9/8c. It premieres on October 14th. Other Fall Premieres are:
Jay Hernandez in Magnum P.I. Mondays at 8/7c CBS
Candace Bergen in Murphy Brown Thursdays at 9:30/ 8:30c CBS
Leighton Meester (featured in Cobra Starship's Good Girls Gone Bad) in Single Parents Wednesdays at 9:30/8:30c on ABC
DWTS Juniors Sundays at 8/7c on ABC