Cheat Codes Adds some Beats to U2's latest hit!

I have to admit, never was a Big Bono fan back in the day, but this album sold me! U2 caught my attention with their release of "Love is Bigger Than Anything in its Way"! Now I love it, even more so after I stumbled upon their new remixed and mashed up version with the group, Cheat Codes! No plans to join U2 on tour yet, but we will be sure to keep you posted if that happens! In the meantime, taken a listen to the Cheat Codes version of U2's "Love is Bigger Than Anything in its Way".

Video of U2 &amp; Cheat Codes - Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way Related Show/Host: Jimmy Ferrara