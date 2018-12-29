Tough Times on Sesame Street

People Magazine has been highlighting some pretty unfortunate circumstances, drawing attention to a childhood favorite muppet, Grover's inadvertent slip up of the F word. Some are calling it the Next Laurel vs. Yanni debate, while other are convinced it's a cheap attempt to put down the Sesame brand under new ownership by HBO. In any event, wht is your take on it? Honest slip up or doctored footage? I have to admit, I only heard it the first time,and all the rest of the times I heard the playback, nothing! Does Grover say "That's an excellent idea, fun times" or That's a f-ing excellent idea"?

