Tough Times on Sesame Street

Does Grover actually drop the F bomb?

December 29, 2018
Jimmy Ferrara
People Magazine has been highlighting some pretty unfortunate circumstances, drawing attention to a childhood favorite muppet, Grover's inadvertent slip up of the F word.   Some are calling it the Next Laurel vs. Yanni debate, while other are convinced it's a cheap attempt to put down the Sesame brand under new ownership by HBO.  In any event, wht is your take on it?  Honest slip up or doctored footage?   I have to admit, I only heard it the first time,and all the rest of the times I heard the playback, nothing!  Does Grover say "That's an excellent idea, fun times" or That's a f-ing excellent idea"?  

 

 

 

