Close The Education Gap? Let's Do This!

Must +(Add) to Your Back To School To- Do List

August 6, 2018
Jimmy Ferrara
Every Student Succeeds

Every Student Succeeds

Categories: 
Features

In three weeks or less, students will be filing back into the hallways and making decisions they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.  As a teacher myself, I think the message of this video is real, and should be watched by parents, teachers, school personnel, and School District Officials With An Agenda.  It could be the difference maker:  from turning out couch potatoes or emerging leaders of tomorrow.  

 

Imagine Dragons performed their new single, "Natural"  on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and I believe is a must add to your Back To School playlist.  

Related Show/Host: 
Jimmy Ferrara

Tags: 
Every Student Succeeds
Work Together
Partnerships
Compassion