Close The Education Gap? Let's Do This!

In three weeks or less, students will be filing back into the hallways and making decisions they will carry with them for the rest of their lives. As a teacher myself, I think the message of this video is real, and should be watched by parents, teachers, school personnel, and School District Officials With An Agenda. It could be the difference maker: from turning out couch potatoes or emerging leaders of tomorrow.

Imagine Dragons performed their new single, "Natural" on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and I believe is a must add to your Back To School playlist.