True Meaning of Christmas
Bottomless Gratitude on tap this holiday season
November 25, 2018
As the years go on, many seem to discover the true meaning of Christmas. Whether it is volunteering your time at a local soup kitchen or donating goods for those less fortunate, the bottom line is there is No Act Too Small. A local Non profit group produced a phenomenal message for the holiday season of gratitude and good spirits. No matter what religion you practice, it is a sobering message for all to see entering the 2018 Holiday season. Who's trying it?