Prom Promise

With the Arrival of Spring, Students are getting suited up, fitted, dolled, and duded up for the BEST time of their lives! Many parents admit that they shell out anywhere between $1000-$5000 on their pre college offspring! With that said, please take a moment to share this inspiring message from a daughter to a mom who was killed in a tragic accident, post prom, as read by 96.5 TIC's own DJ, Jimmy. Jimmy remembered hearing this read by one his mentors while interning for a station in Hamden, CT back in the 90s and wanted to share it with the hopes it would have a similar impact to save many lives this season.