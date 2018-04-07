Tension vs. Trust in the Workplace

Stress is a common factor that makes going to work a chore these days. It's healthy to know if your supervisor really appreciates your efforts on a daily basis. That is why I (@Jimmy965TIC), have put together some hints that one can look out for to know for sure if it's safe to stay, or think about moving on!

Number 5: Verbal Versus Written Appreciation

It's common decency to expect positive reinforcement when demonstrating efforts that steer the group forward. If your supervisor takes the time to "go out of his or her way" to come to you to thank you for a good deed, then that says a lot about his or her character. When supervisors "catch you at the door on the way out or on the way in" with a "one liner" of "Thanks" or "Great Job", usually that signals a forced sign of appreciation. Even a hard copy or email with a 3-5 lined sentence can indicate that the supervisor put in a lot of thought and effort to extend their appreciation.

Number 4: No News Is Good News

Usually, in a busy corporate world, the ol' adage, no news is good news is far too common. If you have a supervisor that operates daily in this way, meaning they only speak to you when there is an issue, it could be unhealthy. Usually when the employee feels confident when the boss doesn't want to speak to them, it is probably not the most effective way to manage a team. Team members, associates, and staff need continuous feedback, positive and constructive, in order to make gains in their development.

Number 3: Good Balance of Family and Business

If you have a supervisor who values your family time as much as the time you are "on the clock", then it is a pretty good sign that it is a safe place to remain. Signs, such as as supervisor asking, how the kids are, did they win their game this weekend, how are they feeling after a sick day is taken, are all signs of good character. When the supervisor contantly is emailing the general staff about the company monitoring sick and personal time "closely", that is a micromanagement, ineffective way to get people to comply. A supervisor that truly cares about their staff and encourages "mental health days" will benefit in the long run to a positive workplace environment.

Number 2: Live By The Contract, Die By The Contract

We all know that it is not the wisest decision to keep your contract in the top drawer of your desk, ready to reference it everytime their is a new decision that is made. In the same way, Supervisors who are tyrants about punch in and punch out times will not lead a happy team. Research suggests that empowering a staff with the responsibility of doing their duties will yield a more improved workplace environment. An effective Supervisor doesn't mind if an employee leaves 5 minutes early every now and then, because he or she trusts that the employee completed their daily assignments and recalls that they may have worked 5 minutes through their lunchbreak, or better yet, remembers those times when they clocked in early.

Number 1: Leading with a Black and White Decision-making Mentality, no Grays

Sometimes Supervisors have to deal with some pressing issues, that is normally not the most comfortable of situations. However, in this day in age, many staff members appreciate a supervisor who can sympathize with their situation and offer logical consequences for mistakes and/ or misperceptions, rather than branding them for months or years of discipline.