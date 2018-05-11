Tribute to Mom

This weekend, the burning question on one's mind might be, "What do I get mom for Mother's Day"? Most mom's will admit that they need nothing materialistic. Some mom's might even tell you a little more and say that just want something from the heart. However, to quote a Beastie Boys throwback, the "sure shot" in Mom's day gifts is T-I-M-E! All mom really wants is time, special time with her loved ones. Time without devices, whether at a breakfast brunch, special evening Springtime dinner, or a ride on the CT river, is time well spent.

As a young radio entrepreneur, I remember listening to morning show radio host, in New Haven, read a letter to his deceased mom that he wrote on Mother's Day. It touched me so much that I saved it for years after. Listen to the message that I read of Glenn Beck's message to mom.