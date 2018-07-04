Justin Bieber Directs Traffic in the Hamptons After His Mercedes Breaks Down
Yes, there's video of it happening below.
July 4, 2018
Celebrities are just like the rest of us! Even their cars will break down sometimes.
A trip to the Hamptons for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin went awry on Monday (July 2) when Bieber’s Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG broke down in the middle of an intersection.
So while waiting for police to arrive to the scene, Bieber got out of the car and directed traffic. Yes, there really is footage of the “Sorry" singer moving cars through the intersection.
#JustinBeiber & Hailey Baldwin casually directing traffic around their broke down Benz-- #TheHamptons pic.twitter.com/rGWAPMSZtO— Allison Ackerman (@BeachBlondeBOS) July 2, 2018
Could you imagine driving by and seeing Bieber playing the role of a traffic cop right before your very eyes? It’s insane, right?
+ Justin and Hailey spotted in The Hamptons, New York (July 2) pic.twitter.com/ssH9yN6c5y— Bieber-news HQ (@BiebernewsHQ) July 3, 2018
The police did show up to the scene to relieve Bieber of his traffic cop duties, according to reports, and a mechanic ultimately removed the $150,000 car from the scene.