Justin Bieber Directs Traffic in the Hamptons After His Mercedes Breaks Down

Celebrities are just like the rest of us! Even their cars will break down sometimes.



A trip to the Hamptons for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin went awry on Monday (July 2) when Bieber’s Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG broke down in the middle of an intersection.



So while waiting for police to arrive to the scene, Bieber got out of the car and directed traffic. Yes, there really is footage of the “Sorry" singer moving cars through the intersection.



#JustinBeiber & Hailey Baldwin casually directing traffic around their broke down Benz-- #TheHamptons pic.twitter.com/rGWAPMSZtO — Allison Ackerman (@BeachBlondeBOS) July 2, 2018

+ Justin and Hailey spotted in The Hamptons, New York (July 2) pic.twitter.com/ssH9yN6c5y — Bieber-news HQ (@BiebernewsHQ) July 3, 2018