Lady Gaga Thanks Mother for Support During Her Darkest Days

Lady Gaga often uses her platform to end the stigma of talking about mental health.



That was true again this week when Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, accepted an award the Global Changemakers Award at a fundraiser in Bel Air, California.



The pair were recognized for their work with the Born This Way Foundation. Their foundation focuses on supporting the wellness of young people and works to empower them to create a kinder and braver world.



During her speech, Gaga acknowledged that she has struggled to speak about her mental illness for many years, but she believes that secrets keep you sick.



"We bring people together to have real, honest conversations and to be kind. Kindness is not an afterthought to our work,” the “Born This Way” singer said. “It is the driving power for everything we do. It is the lens we view every challenge through.”



Lady Gaga also thanked her mother for her support during her struggles.



"Thank you, mom, for not being afraid of my darkest thoughts and for doing what many don't realize goes very far: just holding my hand and running an organization that helps hold the hands of others and join the hands of others. I love you,” Gaga said. “Suicidal ideation feels like a spell, and we have to have empathy. Be kind and help each other break the spell and live and thrive."

